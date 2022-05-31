DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of DMAC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.