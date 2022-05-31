DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,398 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 1.56. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

