Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.2% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

