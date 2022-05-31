Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 4,706,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,563. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 220.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.2% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

