DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.18.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 1.89.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.