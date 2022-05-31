Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIISY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 315 ($3.99) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($3.92) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($4.16) to GBX 326 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS DIISY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.