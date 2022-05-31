DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.84.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ DISH opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.