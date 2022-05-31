DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DNB Markets cut their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.9024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.01%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

