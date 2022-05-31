DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

DCGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,749. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

