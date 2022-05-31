DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

DocGo stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 25,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

