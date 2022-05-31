Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of DLPN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,510. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

