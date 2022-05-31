Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOMA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of DOMA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 63,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Doma has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

