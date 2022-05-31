Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $149.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $132.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,219. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.26. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dover by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.