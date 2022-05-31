Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 537.0 days.

DWMNF stock remained flat at $$36.26 during trading on Tuesday. 136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. Dowa has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

Dowa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

