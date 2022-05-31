Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Dr. Reddy's saw healthy growth across its branded markets and global generics markets, especially in India and the emerging markets. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving its annual growth. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. However, Dr. Reddy's faces significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which remains a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies that are striving to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. 181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.