DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. Cowen reduced their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $1,164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,806,000 in the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

