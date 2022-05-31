Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Up 30.1% in May

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 518,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 433.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 533,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 433,221 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,290. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

