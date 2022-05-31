Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $$4.50 on Tuesday. Dream Impact Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

