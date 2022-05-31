DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 386,911 shares of company stock worth $191,686 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DURECT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DURECT by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

