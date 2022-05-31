Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Update

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 27.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.
In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,252,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,709,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469.
BROS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.55. 1,565,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
