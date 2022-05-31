Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Update

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 27.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,252,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,709,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

BROS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.55. 1,565,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

