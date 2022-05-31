Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

DY stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

