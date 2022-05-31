Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.14.
DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
DY stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.