Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Up 32.0% in May

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

DT stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. 41,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,646. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 60.3% in the first quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. now owns 907,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,748,000 after buying an additional 341,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after buying an additional 181,857 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

