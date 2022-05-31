Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) will post ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DYN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449 in the last 90 days. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 298,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $254.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

