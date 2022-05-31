EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $164.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $151.22 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

