Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

