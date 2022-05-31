easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.50.

Shares of EJTTF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

