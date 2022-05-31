easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 691 ($8.74).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.50) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.97) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($121,457.49). In the last three months, insiders bought 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,978.

easyJet stock traded down GBX 18.40 ($0.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 516.80 ($6.54). 1,874,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 534.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 563.99. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024 ($12.96).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

