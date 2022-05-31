easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 691 ($8.74).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.12) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.49) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.50) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get easyJet alerts:

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($121,457.49). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,060 shares of company stock worth $9,629,978.

Shares of EZJ traded down GBX 18.40 ($0.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 516.80 ($6.54). The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 534.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 563.99. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,024 ($12.96). The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.