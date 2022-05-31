Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Argus

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.88.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.96. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.