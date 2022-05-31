Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after buying an additional 93,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after buying an additional 135,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.