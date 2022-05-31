Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target Increased to C$0.70 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Eguana Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Shares of EGT stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.34. 188,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.30 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.