Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Down 27.1% in May

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the first quarter worth about $41,000. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 16.1% in the first quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 91.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ELAT traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.20. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,785. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

