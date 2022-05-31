Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

ESTC stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

