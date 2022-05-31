Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,856 shares of company stock worth $4,508,741. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,994 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,091 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,099 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after acquiring an additional 179,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

