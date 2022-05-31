Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,516.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,856 shares of company stock worth $4,508,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

