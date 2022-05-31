Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,924,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 2,391,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.4 days.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELEEF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

