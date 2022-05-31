Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after purchasing an additional 679,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 43,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

