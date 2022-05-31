Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.
About Eltek (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
