EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Update

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 769,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 305,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

