Emerging Markets Horizon Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HORIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 7th

Emerging Markets Horizon’s (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 7th. Emerging Markets Horizon had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ HORIU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Horizon has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter worth $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $421,000.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

