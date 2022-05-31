Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $87.82. 33,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,158,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

