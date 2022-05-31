Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. 14,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a market cap of $829.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,719 in the last ninety days. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after acquiring an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $68,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

