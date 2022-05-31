Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.19) to €22.60 ($24.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Endesa from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

