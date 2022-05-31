Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Shares of ENDP opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The business had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

