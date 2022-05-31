Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in May

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 926.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EERGF remained flat at $$16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. Energean has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

