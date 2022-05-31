Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 177,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.56. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Enerplus by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 140,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

