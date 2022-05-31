Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Enfusion stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,441. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

