EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.94.
A number of research firms have commented on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ESMT stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. EngageSmart has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $38.83.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.