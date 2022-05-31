EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Down 27.0% in May

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.
ESMT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. 67,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,904. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.
In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
