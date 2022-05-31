Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Engie from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.50 ($16.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($18.28) to €17.50 ($18.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($19.35) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

ENGIY stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Engie has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

